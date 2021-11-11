Obituary - Margarita Waters

Margarita Waters, born in Millen, Ga., at Mulkey Hospital November 14, 1961, but lived most of her life with her husband, Candler Ray Waters, in Ellabell, Georgia, in Bulloch County until his death December 2001.She graduated from Screven County High School in Sylvania, Ga., in 1979.Margarita married Candler Ray Waters March of 1980.Margarita worked for C & D Auto Paints of Garden City as a driver until April of 2017.She is a member of New Hope United Methodist Church in Bulloch County.She was an animal lover and her cats, Mattie, Cleo and Angel, will miss her. (Pepper is already on the other side waiting for her).She also loved Georgia history and was a Civil War reenactor with her husband until he passed.Margarita was preceded in death by her husband, Candler Ray Waters; her parents, Alvie Jerome Bolton and Margaret Doyle Bolton; brother, Marlon Bolton; and sister, Yvonne Bolton Rigdon.Margarita is survived by one daughter, Candice Marie Gourley of Pooler, Ga.; and her sister, Jacqueline Bolton of Grovetown, Ga.Visitation will be held at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home on Friday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with a service in the chapel at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Janet Odegaard officiating. Interment will be at New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 11, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



