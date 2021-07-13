Obituary - Mae Manuel McClain

Mae Manuel McClain, 88, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at her residence under hospice.She was the daughter of Edward and Ella Belle Collins Manuel.She worked at the Tot-n-Gift Shop in Metter for many years.She enjoyed cooking, taking care of plants, but most importantly she loved spending time with her girls.Mae was a member of the Metter Presbyterian Church.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her former husband, Grady McClain; and her first husband, James Paul Bland.Surviving are her daughters, Paula Sewell (Landis Richardson), Carla Lynn and Lora (Charles) Wilson; her grandchildren, Cody Clifton, Makenzie Clifton, Casey Lynn (Michael) Plamondon and Cale Allen Lynn (Angel Burnsed); two great-grandchildren, Ellasyn Plamondon and Cinsley Lynn; stepdaughters, Debbie McClain and Linda McClain; and several nieces and nephews.The visitation will be held Thursday, July 15, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.The graveside service will be Friday, July 16, 2021, at 11 o’clock at Lake Cemetery.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 13, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



