Obituary - Lynn Forbes Nevil

Mrs. Lynn F. Nevil, age 78, passed peacefully at home on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Lynn was a Bulloch County native. She met Tony M. Nevil while working at the Georgia Theatre. Immediately following her 1961 graduation from Statesboro High School, she married Tony, the love of her life, on August 6, 1961. From their union, came four wonderful children: Marlin, James, Lisa and Brent. One priority of Tony and Lynn was to raise their children and grandchildren in church. She and Tony were faithful members of Union Baptist Church in Register for all of their lives. They gave God all the glory and honor for everything that He had done in their lives!

While Tony was teaching in various locations, Lynn was a stay at home mom, an accomplished homemaker, and an active community volunteer. One of her first jobs was writing a news column for 8 years for the Statesboro Herald and the Beacon about community events. In the early 1970’s, she volunteered at Nevils Elementary School in the library and also as a substitute teacher. In addition, she was a part of the Bulloch County Homemakers Club from 1967 to 1994. During these years, she served as the club’s President, Secretary, and Treasurer of the County Council. She also served as the District Director of the State Council. In 1982, she was one of the five finalists in competition for “Homemaker of the Year in Bulloch County.” She won this title, also the district, and was runner-up in the state.

In 1990, Lynn began the Bulloch County MADD Chapter after the tragic death of her son, James M. Nevil, in 1989. Beginning in 1991, she served the community and surrounding areas through the Healing Grief Support Group for more than 15 years. In March of 1992, Lynn received the Deen Day Smith Service to Mankind Award in recognition of unselfish service to the people of Bulloch County. She served Union Baptist Church in many capacities for many years: WMU director, Sunday School teacher, VBS worker, social and planning committee leader, among many other leadership roles. Lynn was truly a faithful servant of God!

Lynn’s pride and joy were her seven grandchildren, helping raise them until they started school. Most recently she enjoyed the title of “Great Grandma Lynn” to a great granddaughter, twin great grandsons and one great granddaughter on the way! What a blessing!

Lynn is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Tony M. Nevil; her son, James M. Nevil; by her parents, James Elloway Forbes and Effielyn Waters Forbes; and her sister Teresa Forbes.

Surviving are her children: son and daughter-in-law, Marlin Nevil and Cindy of Register; her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Nevil Crowe and Barry of Register; her son and daughter-in-law, Brent Nevil and Sheryl of Statesboro; her grandchildren: James and Hannah Nevil of Register; Seth and Janna Ennis of Nashville, TN; Katie and Justin Abercrombie of Statesboro; Ashley Crowe of Register; Cierra Crowe of Uganda, Africa; Colt and Aly Nevil of Statesboro; and Coley Nevil of Statesboro; her great grandchildren: Georgia Marie Ennis (8 months old), daughter of Seth and Janna Ennis and Leo Parker and Rowe Wilder Nevil, twin boys born on April 24, 2022 to James and Hannah Nevil; her sisters: Cheryl F. Strickland (Harry) of Statesboro; Brenda J. Forbes of Statesboro; Pam F. Kearns (Rusty) of Eatonton, and Elizabeth F. Anderson (Leslie) of Register; many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and many dear sweet friends.

The visitation will be Tuesday from 5–8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

Funeral Service will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with graveside burial at Union Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Byron Twigg officiating, assisted by Reverend Greg Abercrombie.

Pallbearers will be James Leo Nevil, Colt Nevil, Barry Crowe, Brian Bourke, Jim Bourke, and Matthew Hendrix. Honorary Pallbearers will be Seth Ennis, Justin Abercrombie, Ricky Nevil, Lehman Nevil, Garrett Nevil, and Jason Lewis.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Delight in the Lord Ministries, P.O. Box 183, Brooklet, GA 30415. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, May 31, 2022

