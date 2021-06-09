Obituary - Lt. William Marvin Metzger

BROOKLET – Lt. William Marvin Metzger, USN retired, 83, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Clyo native was a U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran, having served on the USS Repose. He also served on the USS Antietam, USS John F. Kennedy and retired aboard the USS Sierra out of Charleston.He had worked at Candler Hospital for 15 years as Safety & Security director and formerly worked at Three Mile Island.He was a former member of Clyo United Methodist Church, but was presently a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Nevils.He was preceded in death by his parents, Laurie and Kathleen Metzger; daughter, Marci Aiken; and sister, Helen Freeman.He is survived by his wife, Iris Hinkle Metzger; daughter, Melanie Yarley (Chuck); grandchildren, William Tyler Smith (Jessica), Hunter F. Smith, Benjamin F. Fordree (Abby), Kyndell G. Bevis and Hannah Olivia Bevis; several great-grandchildren, a brother, L.B. Metzger Jr.; sisters, Thelma Hagin and Emily J. Thornhill; and several nieces and nephews and other relatives.Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, in the funeral home.Funeral: 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, in the funeral home chapel.The graveside service, with military honors, will be at 3 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville.Remembrances: Clyo United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 126, Clyo, GA 31303; or Trinity Baptist Church, 1172 Nevils-Denmark Road, Nevils, GA 31321.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel, (912) 754-6421.Statesboro Herald, June 10, 2021

