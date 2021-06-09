Obituary - Linda Faye Roberts

Linda Faye Roberts was born to Nellie Ruth and Benjamin Cecil Roberts on March 5, 1955.Her disabilities were more than her parents could manage and she spent most of her life in assisted care. At the age of 21, she found a lifelong home at Statesboro Nursing Home, which is now called Eagle Health & Rehab. She resided there for the next 43 years, and passed June 6, 2021, at 66 years of age.While denied use of arms and legs, her mind remained sharp. She was very social and was a favorite of caretakers and visitors. Many remembered her for her blue eyes and big smile as she greeted everyone who came through.Linda Faye loved candy and kisses. She had an attitude that brightened the days of her caretakers, whom she considered to be family.Linda Faye's extended family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for the wonderful care she received at Eagle Health & Rehab, for her supportive church group and for Nita, the very special person who would come and read to her.Linda Faye was a Christian and there is no doubt that her soul is dancing and singing in heaven.A memorial service will be held at Eagle Health & Rehab.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 10, 2021

