Obituary - Kirk Gibson Scott

Kirk Gibson Scott, 32, of Sylvania, Ga., passed peacefully on February 24, 2022, after a courageous battle with acute myeloid leukemia and GVHD.Known to his four nephews, “The Bubbas”, as “Uncle Kirk”, he devoted his life to his family, friends and community.Kirk was a lifelong member of Friendship Baptist Church and accepted the Lord as his Savior as a teenager.He graduated from Screven County High School in 2007. He attended Ogeechee Technical College, where he earned a diploma in construction management. He most recently was a press operator at JTEKT Koyo Bearings USA, where he showed exceptional work ethic.Kirk joined the Screven County Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter and earned NPQ 1 and 2 firefighter qualifications.He received Volunteer Firefighter of the Year in 2018.He leaves behind his loving parents, Charles and Lori Scott; big sister and brother-in-law, Jessica and Daniel Hall; his nephews, John Daniel, Luke, Caleb and Eli; and a beloved grandmother, Nancy Thompson. He also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, who will cherish years of laughter and memories.He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John Harold Thompson; grandparents, James and Miriam Scott; great-grandmother, Carwee Thompson; and great-grandmother, Mary Morris of Nottingham, England.The services were held Monday, February 28, 2022, at 5 o’clock in the afternoon at the Screven County High School Auditorium.Kirk laid in state an hour prior to the service.Employees and volunteers of the Screven County Fire Department served as pallbearers.Honorary pallbearers were Daniel, John Daniel, Luke, Caleb and Eli Hall, Brian Hendrix, Nic Spletstoser, Stephen Chucoski, Robert Lariscy, Chris Grovenstein, Craig Grovenstein, David Groover, Hunter Groover, Andrew Reddick, Jacob Lovett, Nick Smith and Brad Clem.The Rev. David Wheeler and the Rev. Chad Wall officiated the service.Interment followed in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.The family received friends in the church social hall following the committal.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, c/o Steven Lee, P.O. Box 1932, Sylvania, GA 30467.Memorial contributions will be used to erect a monument for local fallen firefighters.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 1, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



