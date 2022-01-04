Obituary - Keith “Dog” Hackle

Keith “Dog” Hackle, age 55, died at the Ogeechee Area Hospice on December 31, 2021. He died peacefully in his sleep.He was born in Claxton, Ga., to E.C. and Lillie Sauls Hackle.Keith graduated from Claxton High School and attended Swainsboro Technical College.Keith is survived by his daughter, Jamie Hackle.Keith enjoyed many things in life: a good hot dog and cold Orange Crush, as well as his aunt’s chewy cake.Watching the University of Georgia Bulldogs football games were a favorite way to spend his fall Saturday afternoons.Keith enjoyed the outdoors and liked to fish with his dad and Uncle Clifford.There was a graveside service at Evergreen Baptist Church on Sunday, January 2, at 2 p.m. Visitation began at 1 p.m. In the event of rain, the services moved inside the church.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice at P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Kennedy Funeral Homes of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 4, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



