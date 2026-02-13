Obituary - Kay Kaiser

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Kay Kaiser, age 67, of Statesboro, died Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at her home following an extended illness.

She was a native of Montgomery County, growing up in Higgston, and she attended Montgomery County High School. She briefly lived in Savannah before moving to Statesboro 40 years ago.

Kay worked at Lowes and Claire's in Statesboro, and more recently at Community Hospice in Vidalia. She was a member of Believers Church in Statesboro. She enjoyed flower gardening, sewing and crafting.

She is preceded in death by her father, Horace Barfield; sister, Monica Cowart Ergle; and a nephew, Joshua O'Conner.

She is survived by her husband, Dave Kaiser; five children, Robert "Ronnie" Howell and Jennifer Stansbury, both of Statesboro; Duane Moore of Augusta, Darla Silbys of Olean, New York; and James Kaiser of Clearwater, Florida; her mother, Helen Barfield; three siblings, Thomas Barfield, Jimmy Barfield and Rhonda Hunter and husband, James, all of Higgston; 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday afternoon, February 14th, 2026, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Moore officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project by visiting their website at woundedwarriersproject.org.

Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia was in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 14, 2026

