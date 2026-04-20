Obituary - Karen Denning Bishop

Karen Denning Bishop, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at her home with her son and caregiver by her side. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Edmund Ojala and Eileen Denning.

At the age of 12, Karen moved with her family to Winter Park, Florida, where she attended Winter Park High School and graduated in 1958 as a member of the National Honor Society. She continued her education at Emory University in Atlanta, graduating in 1959 with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. While at Emory, she was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority. It was there that she met her husband, T. Parker Bishop, whom she married on September 1, 1962.

In 1967, Karen and her family moved to Statesboro, Georgia, where she made her home for the remainder of her life. She furthered her education by taking accounting classes at Georgia Southern University in 1976.

Karen enjoyed a long and successful career as a certified public accountant. She began working with H&R Block in 1980 and later worked with Marshall Thigpen before establishing her own accounting business in 1989. She became a CPA in September of 1985 and remained dedicated to her profession until her retirement in 2021.

Karen had a special fondness for cats and a love for life and adventure. She enjoyed playing bridge, reading and traveling. Her passion for travel began at a young age when, at just 12 years old, she embarked on a cruise. She explored much of the world throughout her life. In 1973, her and her husband enjoyed 16 days on the African Eclipse Cruise, where they attended educational classes and witnessed an eclipse that lasted 5 1/2 minutes off the coast of Mauritania, Africa.

Karen will be remembered as someone who valued peace and kindness. Her family wishes to share that she was, and always will be, about people getting along, not strife or division.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her ex-husband, T. Parker Bishop.

Surviving is her son, Jeffrey Bishop; her daughter, Jennifer Staines; one granddaughter, Lauren Reeves (Chris); two great-granddaughters, Kayleigh Ann Reeves and Mandy Reeves; and two step great-grandchildren, Ravin Reeves and Gavin Reeves.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 1 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

Those who would like to join in a small tribute to Karen are welcome to incorporate red into their attire.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, April 21, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.