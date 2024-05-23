Obituary - Julian I. Deal

Julian I. Deal, age 84, died peacefully on Wednesday morning, May 22, 2024, in Statesboro.

Born on June 1, 1939, in Bulloch County to the late Lewis and Lottie Mae Deal, Julian graduated as class valedictorian from Portal High School, Bulloch County, Georgia, in 1956. He received a BS in education in 1960 from Georgia Southern College, now Georgia Southern University.

Julian was an active member of Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, and his servant leadership was evident in his many passions and endeavors.

He was a career CPA and led the Georgia Society of CPAs as an officer in many capacities, culminating as the organization’s president.

He was appointed by Governor Deal to the Georgia State Board of Accountancy, where he served for 10 years and was chairman for half of that term.

Julian had previously served as executive vice president/CFO of Sea Island Bank, where he was instrumental in selling it to Synovus Bank.

Before serving the bank, he and partner Earl Dabbs founded the accounting firm Dabbs and Deal, located in Statesboro.

He was a very active member of the American Institute of CPAs, the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy and numerous regional professional societies.

In his over 50 years as a practicing CPA, he received numerous service awards.

He was also a leader in the community, with numerous mentions and recognitions for his service to Statesboro, Georgia Southern University, Bulloch County and the State of Georgia.

His love and dedication to Georgia Southern University ran deep. The school and its people were extremely special to him.

He served as chairman of both the academic and athletic foundations. He and his wife, Frances, traveled with the Georgia Southern football team and, most years, never missed a game, home or away.

He treasured his relationships with the academic and athletic leaders of the university and served as a mentor to many over the years.

Julian received the honors of GSU Alumnus of the Year and GSU College of Business Alumnus of the Year. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame for both Athletics and the College of Business.

Julian loved his family above all and was steeped in the genealogy of an exceptionally large family that once included 78 first cousins.

In addition to his parents, Julian was preceded in death by stepmother, Kittie Woodcock Deal; and stepbrother, Joe Martin Newsome.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Frances S. Deal; his children, Barry (Joy) of Savannah and Becky Deal of Statesboro; and three grandchildren, Andrew T. Deal of Savannah, Alexander Julian (Channing) Deal of Atlanta and Jack C. Deal of Savannah. He is also survived by his sister, Evelyn Smith of Bloomingdale; brothers, Freddie (Elise) and James (Carolyn) Deal of Statesboro; brother-in-law, Bill Smith; and sister-in-law, Lila Newsome.

The family is sincerely grateful for his wonderful, loving caregivers, Sheila, Jessica, Victoria, Gracie, Vanessa and Charlesetta. Kellie Murray and Chaplain Nick Spletstoser of Ogeechee Area Hospice and Dr. Andy Cichelli will always hold a special place in our hearts.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be held Friday, May 24, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church with Chaplain Nick Spletstoser officiating. A private service will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Joey Smith, Billy Hickman, Jimmy Childre Jr., Lowell Mooney, Trip Addison and Kelly Dabbs.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Georgia Society of CPAs.

The family requests that memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, May 23, 2024

