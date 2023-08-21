Obituary - Joyce Smith Lovett

Joyce Smith Lovett, age 98, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away on Saturday morning, August 19th, 2023, at her home under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Joyce was a native of Bulloch County, where she was the oldest active member of Statesboro First United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Dan Williams Sunday School Class and United Methodist Women.

Joyce was a graduate of Statesboro High School and attended Georgia Teacher's College (now Georgia Southern University) and Vanderbilt University.

She was a member of Statesboro Service League and a life-long member of the Spade and Trowel Garden Club. She was a founding member of the Statesboro Symphony Guild.

Joyce enjoyed seeing her friends and played bridge into her late 90s.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, William Robert “Dub” Lovett; her parents, Harry Warthen Smith and Cora Blitch Smith; and her sister, Jean Smith Mathews.

Surviving are "her boys", William Harry “Bill” and Susan Lovett of Savannah, Ga.; Linwood Robert “Bob” and Vickie Lovett of Macon, Ga.; and David Olin and Cynthia Lovett of Statesboro, Ga.; her six grandchildren, Robert Bates Lovett (Catherine) of Savannah, Ga.; Ruth Allen McMullen (Ian) of Milledgeville, Ga.; William Robert Lovett IV (Holly) of Atlanta, Ethan Dixon Lovett (Banks), William Blaine Lovett and Tyce Olin Lovett; 10 great-grandchildren and her two sisters, Betty Smith Dobson of Nashville, Tenn.; and Lynn Smith Agee (Jack) of Baltimore, Md.

The family gives special thanks to her loyal and loving caretaker, Shonda Collins-Allen, for her dedicated time with our family.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until noon at Statesboro First United Methodist Church.

The funeral will follow at noon in the church sanctuary with the Rev. Jimmy Cason and the Rev. Doug Fairbanks officiating. A private interment will be at Eastside Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Bates Lovett, Robert Lovett, Ethan Lovett, Blaine Lovett, Tyce Lovett and Joe Mathews.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Statesboro First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2048, Statesboro, GA 30459; to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or to the Georgia Southern Botanical Gardens through the Georgia Southern University Foundation, P.O. Box 1107, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, August 22, 2023

