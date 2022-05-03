Obituary - Johnny Eugene Rollins Sr.

ELLABELL – Johnny Eugene Rollins Sr., 87, passed away April 29, 2022, at Ogeechee Area Hospice.The South Carolina native retired from the Chatham County Board of Education.He loved his family and sports and excelled in golf, having shot 14 holes-in-one, and his last in 2019 at the age of 84.He was a member of First Baptist Church of Springfield.He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Rollins and Maggie Denmark Rollins Roof; sons, Johnny Eugene Rollins Jr. and Jeffrey Dean Rollins; half-brother, Randall Roof.He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Geraldine Carter Rollins; daughter, Joy Rollins Sauers (Jason Wellington); daughter-in-law, Dorothy Sheppard Rollins; grandchildren, Melissa Rollins Jones, Rachel Rollins Horton (Justin), Michael Christopher Rollins (Brandi), Rebecca Hope Rollins, Samantha Rollins Johnson (Richard), Johnny Matthew Rollins, Joseph Gerald Sauers III (Remi), Andrew Carter Sauers (Brandi); 15 great-grandchildren, a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the funeral home followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel, 2460 Highway 21 South, Rincon, GA 31326; (912) 754-6421.Statesboro Herald, May 3, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



