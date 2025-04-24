Obituary - John Wesley Dye

John Wesley Dye, age 76, passed away on April 22, 2025, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center under the compassionate care of Georgia Hospice Care, following a courageous battle with kidney disease. Born in 1949 in Hurley, Virginia, John was one of four children of the late Noah and Delma Taylor Dye.

After graduating high school, he answered the call to serve his country, enlisting in the United States Air Force. From 1967 to 1974, he served honorably as a staff sergeant with overseas tours in Vietnam and Japan, working as an aircraft maintenance specialist.

For his dedication, he was awarded the Air Force Good Conduct Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal and the Air Force Longevity Service Medal.

Following his military service, John continued to pursue excellence through education. He earned multiple degrees from West Oklahoma State College, Cameron University, Armstrong State College and Georgia Southern University.

His passion for aviation safety led him to a successful career with Flight Safety International in Houston and then after meeting his bride, he transferred to Savannah Flight Safety as a G-3 ground pilot instructor. He later moved and had a remarkable 14-year tenure teaching flight safety in Saudi Arabia with United Arab Emirates in Dubai.

Upon retirement, John continued to give back to the community as a part-time teacher with the Bulloch County Board of Education.

He was a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church in Nevils, Georgia, and found joy in the simple pleasures of life, especially working in his yard. However, his greatest happiness came from spending time with his beloved wife of 39 years, Rose Lanier Dye.

John is survived by his loving family: stepchildren, Paula White (John), Steve Waters, Tracy Williams (Rusty) and Lisa Elko; grandchildren, Charlie Walker (Joseph), Andrew Waters (Jaydie), Kenneth Knight (Amanda), Kasi Boni (Louie), Kayla Wolfe (Brian), Rusty Williams Jr. (Kelly) and Brittany Elko (Luke); and great-grandchildren, Levi Walker, Aubree and Ava Knight, Catherine Williams, Caroline Williams and L.B. Boni. He is also survived by his brother, Donz (Patricia); and sister, Betty (Burton).

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Virginia Dye; and his daughter-in-law, Kathy Waters.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Eason officiating.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff of Southern Manor at Candler for the love and compassion shown to John during his time there.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Donations can be made online at www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.

