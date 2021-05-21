Obituary - John "J.A." Alson Morris

John "J.A." Alson Morris, Sylvania, was born to W. Paul Morris and A. Elise Morris on November 13, 1944, and departed on May 21, 2021.

John was a member of the United States Air Force from 1965–1969, during which time he served in the Vietnam War.

John worked at the Georgia Welcome Center as a wastewater treatment operator, where, during his employment, he was honored with the Governor’s Award for Outstanding Service in State Government. John then transitioned to the City of Sylvania, where he retired, after 18 years of service, as a certified wastewater treatment operator.

John was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed spending time fishing, and he was an active member of the VFW Post 116.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Billie J. Morris; and his brothers William Charlie Morris, Gerald Wayne Morris and James Walter Morris.

John is survived by his daughters, Holly (Tony) Taylor, Millen; and Lisa (Brian) Hongsermeier, Murfreesboro, Tenn.; grandchildren, Christopher Smith and Caitlin Smith, both of Sylvania, Joshua Mabry, Claxton; Adison Hongsermeier, Murfreesboro; Tyler (Makenzie) Taylor, Millen; and Lauren (Charlie) Milton, Sylvania. He is also survived by his siblings: sisters, Judy A. Mock and Sharon M. Waters, both of Sylvania; brothers, Donald P. Morris, Sylvania; and Michael (Diana) Morris, Orlando, Fla.; and sisters-in-law, Donna F. Morris and Pam H. Morris, both of Sylvania; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

The service will be held at Farmdale Baptist Church on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Ray Jackson officiating. His body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.

Interment will follow at the Farmdale Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers are Christopher Smith, Joshua Mabry, Jamie Hendrix, Gerald Morris, Jeremy Morris and Dustin Waters.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Wall’s Diner Coffee Club and Raymond Tyler.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent in honor of John to the Farmdale Baptist Church Building Fund, c/o Joy Tuten, 1300 Farmdale Road, Sylvania, GA 30467; or the American Legion Department of Georgia, 1st District, Post 116, c/0 Scotty Scott, 9 Oak Ridge Circle, Rincon, GA 31326.

