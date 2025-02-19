Obituary - John Allen Aziz

ARAB, Ala. – John Allen Aziz, 64, of Arab, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2025, at Huntsville Hospital. John was born May 28, 1960, in Savannah, Georgia, the son of Mitchell John Aziz and Laura Webb Aziz.

He was a member of Gilliam Springs Baptist Church. He graduated from Georgia Southern College in 1982 with a degree in criminal justice and began his career at Brunswick Police Department in 1983. He served with the Whitfield County Sheriff's Department from 1985–1989, when he joined the Georgia Department of Pardons and Parole as a parole officer.

During his law enforcement career, he proudly served on the security force of the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia, and the G8 Summit, hosted by the United States, in Sea Island, Georgia, in 2004.

John retired in 2018 from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision after a 35-year career in law enforcement.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Tammy Kelley Aziz; sons, Parker Aziz (Molly), Blake Aziz and Wesley Aziz; mother, Laura Aziz; brother, Jim Aziz (Cathy); sisters, Laurie Aziz and Kris Watson (Tim); a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mitchell John Aziz.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2025, at Gilliam Springs Baptist Church with Scott Haga, Tim Lynch and Jamey Pruitt officiating. The burial will be in Brookwood Cemetery, Gober Funeral Chapel directing.

Visitation will be 6 p.m.–8 p.m. Friday at Gober Funeral Chapel. He will also lie in state at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m.–11 a.m.





Statesboro Herald, February 19, 2025

