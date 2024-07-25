Obituary - Jim Phelps

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Jim Phelps died on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 in Richmond, Kentucky. Jim was born in Attapulgus, Georgia, on February 4, 1937, to John and Mattie (Clarke) Phelps.

He attended and graduated from Attapulgus High School. He later received degrees from Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia; New Orleans Seminary in New Orleans, Louisiana; and Spalding University in Louisville, Kentucky.

Jim had a long and varied career in education, teaching in Warner Robins, Georgia; Forest Park, Georgia; Tegucigalpa, Honduras; and Bardstown, Kentucky.

While teaching in Forest Park, Georgia, he met and married Mary Thompson, with whom he enjoyed 44 happy years.

Mary preceded Jim in death in 2011.

Jim and Mary enjoyed many years serving together in churches, Mary serving through mission organizations and Jim serving as minister of music in Georgia, Louisiana and Kentucky.

Upon their retirement from teaching, Jim and Mary returned to Statesboro to care for Jim's mother. While in Statesboro, he was a member of The Statesboro Kiwanis Club and founded The Kiwanis Poultry Project, which permitted 30-40 children each year to experience raising and exhibiting poultry.

In 2021, Jim returned to Kentucky to be near his children, Donna (Kevin) Crosby and Michael (Megan); and his five grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Phelps.

He is survived by his children and grandchildren along with his sisters, Virginia Baker, Carolyn Wickizer and Mary Helms.

Jim lived 87 happy years teaching school, directing music, promoting poultry and traveling to Scandinavia (13 trips).

He enjoyed caring for many species of animals. His last animal friend was Maggie. Jim is grateful to South Paws Dog Resort for caring for her after his move to Kentucky.

He leaves behind many good friends and many good memories.

Jim was a member of The Central Baptist Church of Lexington, Kentucky.

Oldham, Roberts & Powell is serving the family.





Statesboro Herald, July 25, 2024

