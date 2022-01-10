Obituary - Jeffrey Lee

Jeffrey (Jeff) Lee passed away on Jan. 8, 2022, after a short illness.

Jeff was born Friday, Feb. 27, 1959, in Savannah, Ga., along with his twin sister, Jennie Lee Harn.

Jeff graduated from Savannah Christian School in 1977. He enjoyed all sports, hunting, fishing, shooting, and watching the Georgia Bulldogs on most Saturday afternoons. He worked at Savannah Electric/Georgia Power for 38 years before retiring in 2016 as an Operations Team Leader.

He moved to Statesboro, Ga., in 2014, living on the family farm, Whispering Pines Farm, with his wife, Laura. He enjoyed having a “big” garden every year and working in the yard. Jeff and Laura traveled in their travel trailer over most of the United States, from Maine to Arizona and all places in-between.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Webb Lee Sr. and Martha Akins Lee, and his brother William Webb Lee Jr.

Surviving is his wife, Laura; one son and daughter-in-law, Matthew J. and Erinn Lee of Savannah, Ga.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Wayne and Jenny Lee of Statesboro and Walter R. and Caren Lee of Savannah, Ga.; twin sister and brother-in-law, Jennie L. and Lonnie Harn of Guyton, Ga.; stepsons, Chris Ryan and Sean (MacKenzie) Ryan of Atlanta, Ga.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, followed by a service at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.