Obituary - Jeanette L. McBride

Jeanette L. McBride of Sylvania, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home on May 5, 2026, surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. McBride was born in Orlando, Florida, on September 12, 1936, to the late John and Georgia Rowland Long.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven brothers, a sister and her husband of 69 years, Ottis R. McBride.

She and her late husband attended McDonald Baptist Church their entire married life.

Her primary focus in life was her family and her church and she took great pride in preparing big Sunday dinners for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to come together every weekend.

She is survived by her children, Deborah McBride, Nancy (Jerry) Jones and Michael (Kellie) McBride; grandchildren, Tabatha (Greg) Hoogstad, Cody Taylor, Philip Harrison IV, Jennifer (Bradley) Clarke, Jordan (Harvey) Cryder, Jarrett (Caitlyn) McBride, Chris (Alexis) Pye and Emily (Brandon) Lyons; great-grandchildren, Ren Brower, Case Clarke, Gadson McBride, Josie McBride, Harper Pye, Dallas Pye, Aikman Pye and Brody Lyons. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law, Alton McBride and Jerry McBride; sisters-in-law, Gaile M. Ramsey and Wanda McBride; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Mrs. McBride will be Thursday, May 7, from 10:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m. at Thompson Strickland Waters, Joiner Anderson Chapel, with the funeral service beginning at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Horace Lariscy officiating. Interment to follow in the McDonald Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Gentiva Hospice for the wonderful care they provided during the last few weeks of their mother’s life. They would also like to especially thank her wonderful caregiver, Tonya Robinson, who their mother loved dearly. The love, care and attention she gave their mother will forever be remembered.

Statesboro Herald, May 8, 2026

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