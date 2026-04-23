Obituary - Jeanette Crews Boykin

Jeanette Crews Boykin passed away on April 21, 2026, at Ogeechee Area Hospice. She was born to the late Dewey L. and Mary Jane Scott Crews on January 9, 1934, in Screven County.

Jeanette graduated from Screven County High School in 1952 and was a member of Green Hill Baptist Church.

Throughout her working years, she held a variety of jobs, including positions with the local hospital, the City of Sylvania, the Spinning Plant and Sylvania John Deere. In addition, she was a dedicated entrepreneur who owned and operated several businesses over the years, including Boykin’s Handi Pantry, Pop’s Kitchen and Pop’s Pantry.

After retiring, Jeanette found great joy in working in her yard, preparing meals for her family and spending time with her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She enjoyed traveling and spending time at the beach.

She is survived by her daughters, Penny Reddick of Sylvania and Pam Lovett of Statesboro; her son, Mike Boykin of Portal; and a granddaughter whom she raised as her own, Angie Lee of Sylvania. She also leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as well as three brothers, Alton Crews, David (Susan) Crews and Eddie (Amanda) Crews.

Jeanette will be remembered for her strong work ethic, deep love for her family and the dedication she showed in all she did. She also lovingly cared for her late sisters, Mary Black and DeWeese Grooms.

Visitation will be on Friday, April 24, 2026, from 2—3 p.m. at Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home, Joiner-Anderson Chapel.

The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with burial in Screven Memorial Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Mrs. Jeanette’s nephews.

The family wishes to thank Kelly Tillman, NP; Dr. Sarah Gill, oncologist; and Ogeechee Area Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial donations to Ogeechee Area Hospice or to Greenhill Baptist Church.

Statesboro Herald, April 24, 2026

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