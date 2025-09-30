Obituary - Jason Lewis McCall

COMMERCE, Ga. -- Jason Lewis McCall, 47, of Commerce, passed away Saturday, September 27, 2025.

Born in Athens, Jason was the son of Ronald Lewis McCall and Cathy Turner McCall of Macon.

A master carpenter, he was very passionate about building and construction, making sure it was done the right way.

Jason was a tremendously valuable project manager with JOMA Construction, where he was loved by his co-workers and customers.

He was an avid hunter that was known for his huge heart and always willing to help anyone in need.

Survivors, in addition to his parents, include his wife of 20 years, Casey Thomas McCall of Commerce; children, Jacob Lewis Michael McCall of Milledgeville, Jacey Nevaeh Michelle McCall and Jalei Elizabeth Marie McCall, both of Macon; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held Friday, October 3, at 3 p.m. in the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, October 1, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.