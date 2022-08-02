Obituary - James Robert Bazemore

GLENNVILLE, Ga. -- James Robert Bazemore, 62, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at his residence under the care of GHC Hospice.He was born March 11, 1960, in Statesboro, Georgia, to Jessie Robert and Geraldine English Bazemore.James was a roofer for many years and a member of Pigott Branch Missionary Baptist Church.He is preceded in death by his father, wife, Tina Bazemore; and sons, Jerry Lee and Dewayne Bazemore.He is survived by his mother, Geraldine Bazemore of Glennville, Georgia; son, Robbie Bazemore of Vidalia, Georgia; siblings, Linda Bazemore of Glennville, Georgia; Sherrie Strickland (Dale) of Glennville, Georgia; Jerry Bazemore of Portal, Georgia. Several nieces and nephews also survive.Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home.The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the chapel of Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pigott Branch Church Cemetery.Pallbearers: Daniel Dreggors, Jerry Bazemore, Randy NeSmith, Ben Swain, Trenton Strickland, Tracy English.Care and services are entrusted to Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville, GA.Statesboro Herald, August 2, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



