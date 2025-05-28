Obituary - James Leon Crittenden III

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- James Leon Crittenden III, age 73, born on the 23rd of November 1951 in Statesboro, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Friday, the 23rd of May 2025, at Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital in Los Angeles, California, after a courageous battle with cancer.

“Jim” was the son of the late James and Charlotte Clements Crittenden Jr. He was a 1970 graduate of Statesboro High School, where he excelled in football, track and field, pole vault, and was a U.S. Army veteran.

Jim retired from the TV and film industry in California. He got his start in a movie made in Register, Georgia, “The Greatest Gift”, in 1974.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his paternal grandparents, James Leon and Ethel Crittenden Sr.; maternal grandparents, Charlie Clements and Hubert and Verna Clements Crouse; a sister, Penny Crittenden Kozee; and his first wife, Glenda Fowler of Waycross.

Surviving are a sister, Cheryl Crittenden Anderson of Waycross, Georgia; a brother, Charles Crittenden of Statesboro, Georgia; and four nieces and four nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro with Elder Randy Waters officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

Statesboro Herald, May 29, 2025

