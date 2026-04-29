Obituary - James F. “Jimmy” Newsome

James F. “Jimmy” Newsome, age 86, passed away on Sunday, April 26th, 2026, at his home in Statesboro.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Ernestine Newsome; as well as his son, H. Lance Newsome.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dianne Mayo Newsome; his daughter, Diedre Nicholson; his daughter-in-law, Kimberly Newsome; his grandchildren, Tori Miller (Andrew), Ashlee Williford (Mitchell), Gage Holder and Rayce Newsome (Jenna); his great-grandchildren, Aiden Miller, Ryder Miller and Wyatt Williford, as well as another great-grandson, Williford, on the way. He is also survived by many loving friends.

Per Jimmy’s wishes, there will be no services held.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, April 30, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.