Obituary - James “Earl” Miller

James “Earl” Miller, age 66, passed away on Thursday, December 8th, 2022, in Statesboro, Ga., following a brief illness.Earl was born in Statesboro on August 2nd, 1956, to the late Earnest Willie Miller and Dorothy Ree Motes Miller.He graduated from Portal High School in 1974 and commonly referred to himself as having a “PhD”, or “Portal High Diploma.”Earl enjoyed hunting and was a member of the Baygall Hunting Club. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR.In his earlier years, Earl enjoyed archery and was the 1996 Georgia state champion in archery.He also was the drummer in the band, Another Sound.Earl married the love of his life, Wanda, in 1977 and together they raised two children, Sheldon and Heather.Earl worked for nearly 30 years at Brooks Instrument as a tool and die maker before joining the Color Technologies family.In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Morris and Patricia Miller.Earl is survived by his wife of 45 years, Wanda Minick Miller; his son and daughter-in-law, Sheldon and Casey Miller; his daughter and son-in-law, Heather and James Owens; grandchildren, Blaine, Bryce and Kylin Miller and Allie and Jase Owens; his brother, Kenny Miller (Karen); his sister, Becky Williams; his sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Raith (David) and Joyce Donaldson (Gary); and his brother-in-law, Jeru Minick (Gina); as well as many nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Elders Wayne Miller and Ric Stewart officiating. Interment will be in Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Brad Miller, Kasey Morris, Zachary Williams, Clayton Donaldson, Jed Minick and Calk Minick.Honorary pallbearers will be The Middleground Coffee Club.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Upper Mill Creek Cemetery Fund, c/o Jeru Minick, 2953 Mallard Pond Road, Statesboro, GA 30461.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 10, 2022

