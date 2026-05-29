Obituary - James Atkinson

James Atkinson, born on October 24, 1948, in Emanuel County, Georgia, to the late Rev. Sir Walter Atkinson Sr. and Beaulah Mae Mosley Atkinson, peacefully departed this life surrounded by the love of family and friends on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

James graduated from William James High School in 1967.

James was a hard-working and devoted man who retired from Brodie Meter Company in 2017 after more than 50 years of faithful service. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling, working on cars, woodworking, camping and creating lasting photography memories as owner/operator of Treatk Wedding Photography and Video.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his loving and devoted wife, Mary Frink Atkinson; three children, Tracy L. Atkinson and Tony L. Atkinson, Statesboro, Ga.; and Timothy L. Atkinson of Pooler, Ga.; seven granddaughters, Kymberli Atkinson, Jasmine Atkinson, Jalyn Atkinson, Nikki Atkinson, Jabria Atkinson, Aaniyah Murray and Payton Atkinson; two great-grandchildren, Karsen Atkinson and Nyla Simpkins; one sister, Ida Ruth Stubbs, Miami, Fla.; and three brothers, Robert Atkinson, Miami, Fla.; Earnest Atkinson (Portia) Warner Robins, Gaa.; Walter Atkinson Jr., Metter, Ga.; and one brother-in-law, Archie Briggs, Miami, Fla.; along with a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends who will forever treasure his love and legacy.

James will be remembered for his warm heart, unwavering devotion to his family and the joy he found in life’s simple moments. His legacy of love and dedication will continue to live on in all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 1, 2026, from 6 p.m.—7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458 with Elder Shane Mosley officiating. Interment will be held at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1405 Old Register Way, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

All services and arrangements are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, May 30, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.