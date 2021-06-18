Obituary - Henrietta Lee Lanier

Henrietta Lee Lanier, 77, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta.She was the daughter of John C. and Blanche Deloach Lee.Henrietta was an educator for 22 years in the Candler County School System. She loved teaching children and watching them grow into young adults.She was a member of many clubs in Metter, including The Garden Club, Pineland Homemakers, Friends of the Candler County Library, Circle of Love and the Trapnell Dekle Bible Study Class. She was also a volunteer at The Bridge.Henrietta enjoyed reading, cooking and gardening, but most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.She was a member of the Metter Primitive Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Harriett Watson.Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Brinson Lanier of Metter; a son, Elder Craig Lanier (Tammie) of Metter; a daughter, Lauralee Wood (Brian) of Metter; her grandchildren, Blake Williams (Miriam), Rachel Lee Clay (Evan), Brian Williams, Brendan Wood, Rheanna Lanier and Hunter Lanier; and three brothers and three sisters.Visitation will be Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. at Metter Primitive Baptist Church.The funeral service will be Sunday, June 20, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Metter Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Craig Lanier and Elder Mike Newman officiating.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to one of the following in her memory: L.C Anderson Library, 50 South Kennedy Street, Metter, GA 30439; The Bridge, P.O. Box 66, Metter, GA 30439; Metter Primitive Baptist Church, P.O. Box 672 Metter, GA 30439; Rosemary Church Cemetery Fund, 60593 Georgia Hwy 121 North, Metter, GA 30439.Interment will be at Rosemary Church Cemetery.Kennedy Funeral Home, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 19, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



