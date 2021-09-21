Obituary - Glenna Mary Gepfert Ellwood

EVANS, Ga. -- Glenna Mary Gepfert Ellwood entered into rest, in the care of Regency Hospice, on Sunday, September 5, 2021.Glenna was born in Strasburg, Ohio, on June 9, 1925, to the late Robert A. And Bertha E. Hartline Gepfert.She graduated from Strasburg High School and joined the Cadet Nurse Corps. She attended Akron City Hospital, Isabelle Firestone School of Nursing and graduated as a registered nurse.Her nursing career extended over many decades while she served many different types of patients. She began as a public health nurse in Tuscarawas County, traveling into the county to provide care to patients in their homes. She then held several different positions at Union Hospital in Dover, Ohio, as a floor nurse, an operating room nurse and finally as head nurse in the Emergency Department.In the mid-60s, Glenna worked for local pediatrician, Dr. Roy Geduldig. After moving with her family to Statesboro, Georgia, in 1972, Glenna began working at Georgia Southern University as head nurse at the Student Infirmary.She retired from Georgia Southern in 1991, but continued to work part-time at Brown’s Nursing Home in Statesboro for another 15 years.Glenna was an avid reader her entire life and this love of books was passed to her children. In addition, she enjoyed playing bridge, needlepoint, knitting, jigsaw puzzles and quilting.Glenna was married to the late H. Eugene Ellwood, with whom she had two children, Steve (1952) and Sally (1953). Glenna resided in her home in Statesboro until July 2021, when she moved to Evans, Georgia.Glenna is survived by her two children, Steve Ellwood (Donna) of Atlanta, Georgia; and Sally Spears (John) of Evans, Georgia. In addition, her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Hannah Ellwood (Aaron Stahl) of Atlanta, Georgia; Jake Ellwood (Grace Duininck) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Stephanie Groenenboom (Aaron), Jackson and William Groenenboom of Grovetown, Georgia.Glenna was a longtime member of Pittman Park United Methodist Church in Statesboro, Georgia.At Glenna’s request, no public services will be held. She requested burial in the family plot at Grandview Union Cemetery, Strasburg, Ohio.Throughout her life, Glenna supported the American Cancer Society and participated in Relay For Life in Statesboro for many years.Those wishing to make a donation in her memory may do so to the Memorial Fund, Pittman Park United Methodist Church, 1102 Fair Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458; or to the American Cancer Society of your choice.Statesboro Herald, September 21, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



