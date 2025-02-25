Obituary - Gisela Anna Guenthner (nee Holler)

Gisela Anna Guenthner (nee Holler), loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on February 21, 2025, at the age of 90.

She is survived by her husband, Waldemar Guenthner; her daughter, Patty Guenthner; her son, Andrew Guenthner (Cindy); her grandchildren, Savannah Guenthner and Katie Guenthner; and her extended family in the U.S. and Germany.

Gisela was born on July 30, 1934, in the town of Untergrombach, now part of Bruchsal, in Germany. In 1952, at the age of 17, she immigrated to the United States to stay with an aunt in New York and make a better life for herself. It was only when she moved to New Jersey to stay with an uncle that she met the love of her life, Waldemar, at a German club dance. They married on February 23, 1957, and remained together for nearly 68 years until her death.

They settled in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey, and had their children, during which time she became a naturalized U.S. citizen.

In 1979, the family moved to Statesboro, Georgia, when her husband was transferred to work for Cooper Industries, Statesboro.

Gisela was devoted to her Catholic faith and had a special devotion to the Blessed Mother. She was very active in her parish of St. Matthew over the years, particularly in the craft club, organizing Christmas bazaars, Thursday morning Bible studies and the funeral ministries. As a result of her services to her parish, she was recognized with the Bishop Gartland Service Award by the diocese of Savannah in 2006.

She loved to garden, bird watch in her backyard and she especially loved playing bridge. Some of her favorite afternoons were spent playing bridge with her friends at Forest Heights Country Club, where she and her husband are members.

Her open and loving heart will be remembered and missed sorely by her family and friends here in Statesboro and scattered across the U.S. and Germany.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church on Friday, February 28, at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Glennville on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to her favorite charity, St Jude Children’s Hospital.

Statesboro Herald, February 24, 2025

