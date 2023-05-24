Obituary - Gilberto Flores Rodriguez Jr.

Gilberto Flores Rodriguez Jr. of Statesboro passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Augusta, Georgia, after a short illness.

Gilberto was born in Statesboro, Georgia, and was a son of Gilberto Flores Garcia and Silvia Veronica Rodriguez.

Gilberto was a construction worker, having worked for Chase Construction, and he attended St. Matthew Catholic Church in Statesboro.

He was a graduate of Statesboro High School and loved spending time with his family.

Surviving are his parents, Gilberto Flores Garcia and Silvia Veronica Rodriguez; two sisters, Perla Ruby Flores Rodriguez and Emily Patricia Flores; a brother, Alejandro Florez Rodriguez; his maternal grandparents, Rosa Gonzalez Madellin and Juan Patricio Rodriguez; his paternal grandmother, Maria De la Luz Garcia; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 1 unitl 8 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.

The mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 o’clock in the morning on Friday, May 26, 2023, at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, May 25, 2023

