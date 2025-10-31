Obituary - Emily Lancaster Fennell

Emily Fennell, 84, was called home to be with the Lord on October 30, 2025, in Statesboro, her home for more than five decades. She lived a life rooted in faith and guided by the teachings of Jesus and the Bible, which she loved studying.

Born and raised in Beaufort, S.C., Emily graduated from Beaufort High School in 1959 and attended Furman University, where she majored in music education and sung with the Furman Singers.

After graduating college, she moved to Savannah to teach school, which is where she met her husband, Bob Fennell. The two eventually landed in Statesboro, where they worked, raised their children and became active in their churches and community.

It was at Georgia Southern in Statesboro, where Emily earned her master’s in music degree.

Emily taught school for nearly 30 years and was awarded Bulloch County Teacher of the Year in 1995. Her true passions, however, were music and serving the Lord, which she often combined in a number of roles at First Baptist Church that included Celebration Choir member, youth hand bell coordinator and children’s music program coordinator and assistant.

She was an avid Bible scholar, putting her knowledge to use as Community Bible Study coordinator and a Sunday school teacher for 50-plus years.

Emily was so well thought of that, when she retired from teaching Sunday school, her students decided to name the class after her.

Possessing a true servant’s heart, Emily shied away from the limelight and preferred to work behind the scenes. Despite that, she was often recognized for her tireless work.

In addition to the honors already mentioned, she was also awarded the Deen Day Smith Service to Mankind Award in 2005 by the Statesboro Herald.

When she wasn’t working or serving her church, Emily and Bob loved to travel. Some of their favorite destinations were Italy, Ireland, England, the Holy Land and New York City. And, of course, her favorite job was serving as grandmother to Powell, Charlie and Nola.

Emily is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Fennell; her parents, Minnie and Talmadge Lancaster; and her sister, Linda Heilker.

She is survived by her son, Bo Fennell (Keely); daughter, Amy Christian (Jim); grandchildren, Powell Fennell Kenerly (Asher), Charlie Fennell and Nola Christian; great-grandson, Lane Kenerly; her niece, Lauren (Scott) Goodale, and children, Avery and Wyatt; and nephew, Vincent (Cathy) Heilker, and children, Aaron, Cassie, Ruth Ann and Samuel.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, November 1, at 1 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, with a service following at 2 p.m.

Members of the Emily Fennell Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church in Statesboro will serve as honorary pallbearers.

A private burial service will be held at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you support the First Baptist Church Music Ministry or Samaritan’s Purse with a gift in Emily’s name.

Statesboro Herald, November 1, 2025

