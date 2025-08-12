Obituary - Elizabeth Joyce Bentley

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Elizabeth Joyce Bentley, age 31, died Friday, August 8, 2025, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, following a sudden illness.

The native of Sierra Vista, Arizona, moved to Waynesboro, Georgia, in 1998 and to Statesboro in 2005, where she attended and graduated from Statesboro High School in 2012. She later attended Georgia Southern University.

She was employed with Stoner’s Pizza in Statesboro and was known as an excellent baker. She had a “pay as you can” bread stand.

Known for her love of Christ and taking any opportunity to witness to others, Elizabeth loved being active in LifeSpring Church, where she had led Bible study and other activities.

Elizabeth was a talented jewelry designer and she enjoyed making all types of jewelry. She enjoyed many hours of anime and video games.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Master Sgt. (retired) Benjamin Bentley; her maternal grandfather, Earl Stixrud; and an aunt, Joyce Stixrud.

Surviving is her mother, Madeleine Stixrud of Sonoma, Calif.; her father, Benjamin Bentley III of Statesboro; her paternal grandmother, Tatiana Bentley of Sonoma; two sisters, Tara Dunn-Ofray and Felicia Dunn, both of Statesboro; an aunt, Christine Stixrud of the Napa Valley area; an uncle, John Stixrud of Rockland, Calif.; and three cousins, Morgan Edinger, Nathan Edinger and Coral Stixrud.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, August 13th, from 10 a.m. until the service hour at LifeSpring Church, 104 Langston Chapel Road, Statesboro GA 30458.

The funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Tammy Fincher officiating.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to LifeSpring Church, 104 Langston Chapel Road, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org or by phone at (855) 448-3997.

Statesboro Herald, August 13, 2025

