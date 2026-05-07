Obituary - Edwin Eugene Akins

Edwin Eugene Akins, age 88, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2026, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility. Edwin was born at home in the Akins Community October 14, 1937, to John Leahmon Akins and Dollie Mae Gill Akins. He was raised in the Stilson Community.

He was a member of the last graduating class from Stilson High School, prior to the merger of schools from Brooklet and Nevils. He continued his education at Draughon’s Business College in Savannah, earning a degree in business Administration. During his college years, he worked part-time with the accounting firm of Lange and Ryan.

Mr. Akins began his professional career with Rockwell Manufacturing Company in Statesboro as a cost accountant. In October 1958, he entered the United States Army, completing basic training at Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina. Following advanced training, he was stationed in Washington, D.C., where he served at the Pentagon in the Staff Communication Office under the chief of staff, U.S. Army. During his service, he was on duty the night a U-2 spy plane piloted by Gary Powers was shot down over the Soviet Union, and he helped process the confidential communications regarding the incident.

After his honorable discharge, Mr. Akins returned to Statesboro and joined the T.J. Morris Company as an accountant and office manager. Through dedication and leadership, he rose to the position of secretary/treasurer. When the company was sold to Nash Finch Company in 1996, he continued as controller until his retirement in 2000. In 2001, he founded Akins Consulting Service, providing auditing and financial guidance to small businesses.

A committed civic leader, Mr. Akins served as president of the Statesboro Jaycees and was secretary/treasurer of the Statesboro-Bulloch County Chamber of Commerce. He also served on the board of directors for the American Red Cross and as secretary of the United Way of Bulloch County. His community involvement extended to the Rotary Club of Downtown Statesboro, where he served as both a board member and secretary. Dedicated to farming and agriculture, he was an active member of the Bulloch County Farm Bureau.

Due to his love of camping, he served as the president of the Statesboro Wanderers Camping Club. Edwin served eight years on the board of education, including seven years as chairman, demonstrating his commitment to the value and importance of education. Additionally, he was co-owner and developer of Lynn Haven Estates Subdivision.

Edwin was a devoted man of faith and served the Lord in multiple capacities throughout his life. Originally a member and deacon of Upper Black Creek Primitive Baptist Church, he later served as a member, deacon, treasurer and choir member of Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church. His service extended to the board of directors for Bethany Nursing and The Lodge at Bethany assisted living home.

Throughout his life, Edwin was honored for his service and leadership. His awards included the Distinguished Service Award from the Statesboro Jaycees, recognition as an Outstanding Young Man of America by the U.S. Jaycees, the Deen Day Smith Service to Mankind Award and designation as a Paul Harris Fellow by Rotary International.

Mr. Akins will be remembered for his integrity, dedication to service and lasting contributions to his community. Edwin always exhibited the utmost love and devotion for his family and others. His legacy lives on through the many lives he touched.

Mr. Akins was preceded in death by his parents, Dollie Mae and Leahmon Akins; and siblings, Betty Neal, Polly Johnson, Loretta Lust and Gilbert Akins.

Edwin is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Danalyn Lee Akins; his children, Deborah Lynn Akins Nesmith and Jerry, Leesa Dwin Akins Flora and Roger and Edwin Eugene Akins II and Beth; his grandchildren, Kinslee Suzanne Milillo-DuBois and Matthew, Johnathan Seth DuBois and Brooke, Jordan Lee Flora, Sarah Kalen Flora and Reed Hohenstein; and his great-grandchildren, Riley Fordham, Olivia Shay DuBois and Rowan Parker Milillo-DuBois.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. at Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Randy Waters and Elder Bill Durrence officiating. Interment will follow at Fellowship Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery on Mud Road.

Pallbearers will be William “Bill” Akins, Dennis Akins, Lamar Reid, Paul Allen McElveen, Edwin Hill, Max Manack and Bob Lane.

Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church and other deacons of the Primitive Baptist denomination, the board members of Bethany Nursing and Assisted Living Homes, past and present members of the Virgil Agan Bible Study Class, as well as his nephews, Randy Neal, Alan Johnson, Stephen Ingram and Michael Akins.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to The Lodge at Bethany, 77 Bethany Way, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, 4 South Zetterower Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458.

“For I the Lord thy God will hold thy right hand, saying unto thee, Fear not; I will help thee.” Isaiah 41:13

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, May 7, 2026

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