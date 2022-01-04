Obituary - Eddie Lou Miller Kelley

STATESBORO -- Eddie Lou Miller Kelley, age 80, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, at her home.Mrs. Kelley was born in Savannah to the late Laura and Donald E. Miller Sr. She was a longtime resident of Portal before moving to Statesboro.Mrs. Kelley retired after 10 years of service to Sears Roebuck Co.She was a member of Prospect United Methodist Church of Covington, Ga., and enjoyed gardening.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kelley was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Waters and Nancy Miller.Survivors include her husband of over 63 years, Ernest L. Kelley of Statesboro; one daughter and son-in-law, Brenda K. and Mark Rogers of Marietta, Ga.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold and Doris Miller of Ellabell, Donald E. Miller of Brooklet and Eugene and Georgia Miller of Vidalia; sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley Olson of Canton, Ga.; Charlene and Jimmy Cannady of Statesboro and Debra and Duane Wiese of Statesboro.Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022, at Flanders Powell Funeral Home.The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, in the chapel of Flanders Powell Funeral Home with the Rev. Dan Bryant officiating. Interment will follow in Lower Black Creek Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.To sign the online register, please visit www.flanderspowellfuneralhome.com.Flanders Powell Funeral Home and Crematory, Pembroke, GA is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Eddie Lou Kelley.Statesboro Herald, January 4, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



