Obituary - Earl C. "Buck" Ford III

KATY, TX. — The funniest man we ever knew transitioned from this life to the next on April Fool's Day. The irony of his departure date is not lost on the people who love him most.

A masterful storyteller, Buck Ford entertained all he met with embellished accounts of adventure, history and perspective on life to illustrate the many lessons and points he freely shared. He was quick to laugh, wittier than most and eager to serve.

At his core, Buck was a teacher with a servant heart.

Born Earl Carlton Ford III on July 21, 1951, in Richmond, Va., to Carlton and June Ford, he earned the nickname "Buck" early in life to distinguish him from his namesakes. Buck grew up surrounded by a large, close-knit family anchored in the faith of Shady Grove United Methodist Church in Short Pump, Va. His life changed forever when he met Nora Golden in 1967 at Hermitage High School. They married on May 8, 1971, kicking off a lifetime of love, laughter and dedication to community. Their love produced two children, Amy and Carl.

A graduate of Virginia Tech, Buck spent 41 years in Research & Development with International Paper Company, moving his young family around the southeastern United States. Buck and Nora spent the most time in Hattiesburg, Miss., and Statesboro, Ga., where they were devoted members of Parkway Heights United Methodist Church and Statesboro First United Methodist Church. The Dynamic Duo taught fifth grade Sunday school for over 30 years, impacting the lives of hundreds of families.

In Hattiesburg, Buck relished his role as Scout Master of Troop 93 for 15 years. He served the Pine Burr Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America long after his only son, Carl, achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.

Buck was an active volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, leading teams in both Hattiesburg and Statesboro to build homes for families who would otherwise not have had one. Countless families of Statesboro received custom-designed wheelchair ramps at no cost in partnership with Statesboro First United Methodist Church. Buck took great pride in designing the ramps that were lovingly built by a core group of men from church.

Buck is preceded in death by his parents, E. Carlton Ford Jr. and June Ford; stepmother, Dorothy Ford; beloved grandparents, Earl C. Ford Sr. and Theo Ford.

We are confident Buck was greeted by a host of saints who went before him to prepare the lures he is surely using as he spends eternity fly-fishing with childhood heroes and friends alike.

Left to carry his legacy of unconditional love and service are his wife of 55 years, Nora Ford of Katy, Texas; daughter, Amy Ford of Austin, Texas; son, Earl Carlton "Carl" Ford IV (Colleen) of Fulshear, Texas; sister, Spence Ford of State College, Pa.; brother, Mark (Ewelina) Ford of Denton, Texas; and sister-in-law, Gail Golden of Odenton, Md.; along with dozens of nieces, nephews and cousins. Buck believed grandchildren were rewards for not killing your teenagers and he was a very proud Pa to six precious ones, Madison Rasmus-Ford (23), Earl Carlton "Quinn" Ford V (21), McKenzie Rasmus-Ford (20), Riley Ford (19), Morgan Rasmus-Ford (17) and Ethan Ford (14).

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made by check to the Alzheimer's Association, Capital of Texas Chapter, 7718 Wood Hollow Drive Suite 150, Austin, TX 78731; or by contributing directly to our Walk to End Alzheimer's team page: http://act.alz.org/goto/AmywalksforBuck. Donations may also be made to Statesboro First United Methodist Church.





Statesboro Herald, April 7, 2026

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