Obituary - Dr. Thomas Parker Bishop

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Our silent key, Dr. Thomas “Parker” Bishop, known also as N4PB, died on Saturday, June 19th, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro following a brief illness.Parker was born on July 22nd, 1936, in Richland, Ga., to the late Mr. Troy Bishop and Mrs. Florrie Parker Bishop. He attended Norman Park College, but finished at Carson Newman in Tennessee. Continuing his education, he graduated from Emory University with a master's degree in physics. Following that, he got his Ph.D. at Clemson University.His career began in 1967 when he moved to Statesboro and began teaching at Georgia Southern University in the Physics Department. He also taught astrometry and moved to the Education Department near the end of his career. He was also named professor emeritus at Georgia Southern.While teaching astrometry, he had the opportunity to go to Africa and off the coast of Sengal. He witnessed one of the longest (five minutes) eclipses of the sun on this trip and also got to meet Neil Armstrong and Scott Carpenter.The love of his life was HAM Radio. He enjoyed talking to people all over the world. To all he was known as “N4PB.”He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brother, Troy Bishop; and his sister, Betty Tondee.Parker is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Staines (Gary) of Huntersville, N.C.; his son, Jeffrey Bishop of Statesboro, Ga.; his granddaughter, Lauren Mullins Reeves; four great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Hendrix, Mandy Hendrix, Raven Reeves, Gavin Reeves; and his former wife, Karen Bishop.The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. A private interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 22, 2021

