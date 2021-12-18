Obituary - Dr. Maurice Crowder

Dr. Allen Maurice Crowder, 95, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021.He was born November 22, 1926, to the late H.R. and Allie J. Crowder in Saluda, S.C.He graduated from Charleston High School and entered the U.S. Merchant Marines, followed by service in the U.S. Army during World War II.He graduated from Charleston High School, North Greenville Junior College, Furman University, Southwestern Seminary and Luther Rice Seminary.Dr. Crowder served as associate pastor at First Baptist Church of Ft. Mill, S.C., followed by pastorates at Plum Branch Baptist Church, East Athens Baptist Church, Millen Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Macayseville/Copper Hill.After retirement, he served as interim pastor at Elam Baptist Church, Portal Baptist Church and last at Big Horse Creek Baptist Church.He was very active in the Georgia Baptist Association, served on the executive committee of South Carolina Baptist Association and the administrative committee for the Georgia Baptist Association.He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary Rector Crowder.He is survived by his son, Alan Crowder (Kim) of Cartersville; grandson, Matthew Crowder (Vanessa); granddaughter, Kari Bagley of Cartersville; five great-grandchildren, brother, Dale Crowder (Dee) of Jacksonville, Fla.; sisters, Ray Rice of Jacksonville, Fla.; Joyce Creech of Charleston, S.C.; and Jackie Leigh (Lemond) of Pensacola, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be Sunday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Crowe-Fields Funeral Home.A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Millen Baptist Church with the Revs. David Wheeler and David Payne officiating. Burial will follow in the Millen Cemetery.Active pallbearers will be Matthew Crowder, Charlie Wasden, Joe Sasser, Tim Fields, Rodney Becton, Dave Waters and Stanley Thompson.Memorials may be made to The Lottie Moon Offering at the Millen Baptist Church, P.O. Box 837, Millen, GA 30442.Crowe-Fields Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.Crowe-Fields Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 876/364 East Winthrope Avenue, Millen, GA 30442; Phone: (478) 982-5222; FAX: (478) 982-5224.Statesboro Herald, December 18, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



