Obituary - Dr. Charlotte Clements Crittenden

Dr. Charlotte Clements Crittenden of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.Born in Statesboro, Georgia, on October 13, 1931, Charlotte was the daughter of the late Verna Clements Crouse and Charlie Clements.She is survived by her children, James Leon Crittenden III, Cheryl Crittenden Anderson and Charles Curtis Crittenden; sister, Kaye Lynn Crouse Brannen; grandchildren, Jeff, Mike, Andy, Lori, Katie, Leah, Polly and Sam; and 10 great-grandchildren.Charlotte was preceded in death by her former husband, James Crittenden Jr.; brothers, Charles Clements and James Crouse; and her beloved daughter, Penny Crittenden Kozee.Charlotte graduated from Statesboro High School in 1948. She then attended Georgia Teachers College, now known as Georgia Southern University. This is where she met her future husband, James Leon Crittenden Jr.She was a top student and cheerleader in both high school and college.James and Charlotte married in December of 1950.Charlotte’s family was proud when she added “doctor” to her name as she earned a Ph.D. in English linguistics from the University of Georgia in 1987. Dr. Crittenden completed an astounding 32 years of teaching, including 17 years as an instructor in the English Department at Georgia Southern University.During the last two years of her teaching career, Charlotte served as assistant chair of the Department of Writing and Linguistics.She also worked as a consultant for the State Department of Education for high school English curriculums.Charlotte remained an avid Georgia Southern football fan well after her cheerleading days ended. She was a longtime member of Beta Sigma Phi.She was a true Southern lady, a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She never stopped teaching her children and grandchildren; her lessons will be remembered for years to come.She enjoyed cooking, reading and writing (no surprise there!), and Charlotte was always the best-dressed at family reunions.After her retirement from GSU in 1999, Charlotte spent many years traveling to Europe and Mexico, and enjoying cruises in the Mediterranean and around Alaska. But her favorite place to visit was her second home in Panama City Beach, Florida.The funeral services will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church.A visitation will be at 2 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 18, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



