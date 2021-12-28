Obituary - Delmas P. Williams

Delmas P. Williams died on December 22nd, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.Delmas was born in Candler County and moved to Bulloch County in his early years.Delmas was a local businessman that owned and operated Williams Union 76 gas station and transmission shop in Statesboro.Prior to his illness, Delmas was an avid fisherman, and when he wasn't working, he took his family on camping adventures on the Ogeechee River, to the beach or to the mountains.After his early retirement, Delmas enjoyed spending time with his family and loved spending time outdoors.He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Williams and Addie Lane Williams; his sister, Josephine Beasley; his brother, Eddie Ray Williams; his son, Randy Ray Williams; his daughter, Deborah Williams Snyderburn; and a granddaughter, Haley Jo Williams.He is survived by his wife, Jane A. Williams; his son, Edward Joseph Williams (Tammy) of Clito, Ga.; his stepson, Jay F. Benjamin (Kelly) of Texas; his stepdaughter, Julie McWilliams of Statesboro; his two sisters, Charlene Ward of Swainsboro and Effie Jean Shirah of Tennessee; his grandchildren, Derrick Joiner and Nicole Brown (JaWuan); and great-grandchildren, JaMauri, Joshua, Mason, Devin, Addison, Benjamin, Hanna, Eden (Daniel), Miranda Williams and Amber E. Williams; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.The graveside service and burial will be held on Tuesday, December 28th, at Lake Cemetery in Metter with the Rev. Jonathan Smith officiating.The family will receive friends following the service.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 28, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



