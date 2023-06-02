Obituary - Deborah June Smith

Ms. Deborah June Smith was 64 when she was called to her heavenly home on Monday, May 29, 2023 from Emory Hospital in Atlanta.

She was born in Savannah and moved to Statesboro where she graduated high school as a Statesboro Blue Devil and later earned a BBA in Business as a Georgia Southern Eagle. Debbie proudly served 35 years at Synovus (formerly Sea Island Bank) as a loan officer until she retired. She was a fierce friend, a hard worker, and a loving mother.

Debbie loved riding dirt roads with her besties, drinking Coors Light around a fire, tending to "her girls" (her chickens), and traveling with her sisters. She was a free-spirited and fun-loving person that touched the lives and hearts of many. May she rest beautifully and eternally in peace.

Surviving are her children, Daniel Durden, Jad Durden, and Sarah Willi (Johnson); their spouses Casey Durden (Daniel) and Steven Willi (Sarah); her former step-children Brandi Sanders (Johnson) and Heather Sikes (Johnson); her six grandchildren - Tripp and Blake Durden (Jad), Brody Durden (Daniel and Casey), Payne and Creed Sanders (Brandi), and Ryan Sikes (Heather); and her siblings Beverly (Hogan) Connor, Linda (Scotty) Fulk, Robbie (Sabrina) Smith, and Ed Smith.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday at 4:30 in the Chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral home with Pastor David Hagan officiating. A visitation will follow the service.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Bulloch County, P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Arrangements and services provided by Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory of Statesboro.