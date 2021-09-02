Obituary - Claxton Tate Lance

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Claxton Tate Lance, infant son of Dalton and Morgan Fondren Lance, was born August 25, 2021, and went to be with the Lord on August 31, 2021.In addition to his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandparents, Cheri and Michael Lance of Brooklet; maternal grandparents, Jamie and Ryan Brannen of Portal and Jason Fondren of Guyton; his paternal great-grandparents, Ricky and Linda Sellers of Brooklet and Jane and Leon Lance of North Carolina; his maternal great-grandparents, Al and Debbie Creasy of Nevils, Carol Cress of Collins and Carol and John Smith of Statesboro. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.A graveside service and burial will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Lanes Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. John Waters officiating.The family will receive visitors following the service in the Lanes Primitive Baptist Church sanctuary.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 2, 2021

