Obituary - Ciara Michele Davis

Ciara Michele Davis, 29, passed away at Candler County Hospital on November 29, 2021.She was the daughter of Roger D. Davis Jr. and Serina Cribbs Collins.Ciara loved hunting and fishing, but most importantly, she loved spending time with her family, especially her two children.She was a member of the Restoration Worship Center in Metter.She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Cecil R. Sparks and Larry E. Cribbs.Surviving are her parents, Roger D. Davis Jr. (Tammy) and Serina Cribbs Collins (Troy); a son, Gaige Davis; a daughter, Rylann Pressler; brother, Dakota Wayne Dickey (Brooke); a sister, Daisy Cheyenne Carter (Seth); stepbrothers, Curtis (Ryley) and Spencer (Shannon) Southwell; grandparents, Joannie Sparks, Clydie Cribbs, Roger Davis Sr. and Judy W. Davis; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held Friday, December 3, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.The funeral will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 1, 2021




