Obituary - Calvin “Ham Bone” Mutcherson

Calvin “Ham Bone” Mutcherson was born on July 13, 1959, to the late Robert Lee Mutcherson Sr. and Deaconess Clyde Dupree Mutcherson. He departed this life at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Ga., on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

In addition to his parents, Calvin was preceded in death by his brother, Robert “Henry Lee” Mutcherson; and sister, Stephanie Mutcherson Starling.

He obtained his GED in Augusta, Georgia. During his lifetime, he was employed by Raulerson’s Station, Claxton Fruit Cake and Claxton Poultry.

Calvin enjoyed making others laugh, dancing, playing his harmonica and spending time with family and friends.

Calvin is survived by his sister, Mary (Elijah) Lewis of Pembroke, Ga.; brothers, Rosbie (Regina) Mutcherson of Augusta, Ga.; and Charlie (Vivian) Mutcherson Sr. of Pembroke, Ga.; uncle, Thomas “TJ” Mutcherson Sr. of Pembroke, Ga.; and a good friend, Pam Meadows of Pembroke, Ga.; along with numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 24, 2026, from 6 p.m.—7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke GA 31321.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 11 a.m. at The House Of God Church, 89 Byrd Temple Road, Pembroke, GA 31321, with Elder Kevin C. Thompson, eulogist. Interment will be held at Boyd's Temple Cemetery, 236 Mill Creek Church Road, Ellabell, GA 31308.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

All services and arrangements are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke GA 31321.

Statesboro Herald, April 23, 2026

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