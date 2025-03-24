Obituary - Blanche Delores Bell

Blanche Delores Bell passed away quietly in her sleep Thursday, March 20, 2025, while under the excellent, loving care of Meadows Park Health and Rehab and Affinis Hospice, both of Vidalia. She was 95 years old.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Emerson Bell; her parents, Duren Upshaw and Lillie West Smith; her son, Timothy Smith Bell; and great-grandson, Landon Michael Wiggins.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Amanda "Debbie" Bell; her son, Duren Emerson Bell; six grandchildren, Nicole Marguerite Marlow (Jeff), Daniel Louis Westcot (Gail), Adam Ryan Westcot (Amy), Courtney Leigh Barnes (Jacob), Lindsey Marie Wiggins (Michael) and David Emerson Bell; and nine great-grandchildren.

Delores was born in the small community of Daisy on February 23, 1930, and lived the entirety of her life in the Southeast Georgia area. She and Emerson started their married life together in January 1949 and lived in several locations in the Chatham and Bryan County areas before planting roots in Southeast Bulloch County in the unincorporated community of Olney. She lived in that area until the passing of Emerson at which time she moved to Statesboro, where she lived independently until health issues necessitated her relocating to Meadows Park Health and Rehab in Vidalia, Ga.

Though she delved into working outside the home a couple of times, Delores found her calling and mission in life being a wife, mother and homemaker.

In the summers, she could be found canning and freezing vegetables she and Emerson had grown in their garden and in the winter, she would busy herself making holiday goodies to share with family and friends. She was renowned for her pecan pies and everyone in the community could count on getting a pecan pie wrapped in foil with a bow for Christmas. That tradition carried on even after she moved to Statesboro. She and her aunt, Vera “Bebe” Smith, would begin shortly after Thanksgiving cooking and baking goodies for Christmas to gift to family and friends.

She was a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church in Ellabell, where she sang in the choir and was an avid worker in Sunday school, Training Union and Vacation Bible School. If there was an activity at the church, she and her family were there.

Delores’ greatest passion was her family and friends. Going all the way back to the “Olney” days, there was almost always some type of gathering at the Bell house. Whether a small gathering of close friends or a large family reunion, you could always count on Delores to be the perfect hostess. Even when she moved to Statesboro, she loved entertaining “her kids.” “Her kids” were her grandkids and all their friends who were attending Georgia Southern. She loved cooking a big meal and having “her kids” gathered around her.

She always had neighbors dropping by “just to visit.” She was always ready with a cup of coffee and a piece of pound cake.

Delores was a special wife, mom, grandma and friend. Her legacy will live on in the lives she touched.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, March 29, 2025, at Olive Branch Baptist Church at 2 p.m. followed by a life celebration reception, fellowship and visitation. The internment will take place at 4 p.m. in a private ceremony for immediate family.

The family wishes to invite all who attend to join them for the life celebration for joyful remembrances of Delores Bell.

Charitable gifts can be given to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Georgia at https://apps.rmhccga.org/donate-now, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire at https://www.rmhccoastalempire.org/donate or the Florida Independent Living Council, 1882 Capitol Circle NE, Suite 202, Tallahassee, FL 32308, in addition to or in lieu of flowers.

Statesboro Herald, March 25, 2025

