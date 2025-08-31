Obituary - Betty Sue Skinner Chester

Mrs. Betty Sue Skinner Chester, age 94, died Saturday August 30, 2025, at Browns Health and Rehab in Statesboro, under the care of Georgia Hospice Care.

The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Ada Lou Kennedy Skinner.

Mrs. Chester married James Austin Chester in 1948, he served for four years in the U.S. Army, following his service, they returned to Statesboro and made their home. Most of their life was spent living on Pittmore Road. She was a homemaker and a loving and caring mother to her children.

Mrs. Chester was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband James Austin Chester in 1989 and by her parents and a brother, Coleman Skinner.

Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Belinda and Glenn Conley and Janine and Andy Fordham all of Statesboro; three grandchildren, Jeremy and Carol Fordham of Brooklet, Ashley Fordham of Statesboro and Taylor and Cade Weaver of Statesboro and four great grandchildren, Henry Fordham, Luke Fordham, Grayson Fordham and Natalie Rose Weaver.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday September 3, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Interment will be in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, August 31, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



