Obituary - Betty Heath Chester

Betty Heath Chester, 80, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away peacefully at Ogeechee Area Hospice on April 18, 2026. Born on November 30, 1945, in Statesboro, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Curtis R. Lee and Louise Deal Lee.

Betty was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend whose life was marked by devotion to her family, her community and her faith.

Betty graduated from Marvin Pittman Laboratory School in 1963 and later married Thomas Chester on January 5, 1964, at Friendship Baptist Church. Together, they built a life full of love and raised three children.

Betty was a devoted mother to Wes (Stacy) Chester of Statesboro, Ga.; Heath Chester of Bluffton, S.C.; and Keisha (Don) Rawls of Forsyth, Ga. She was also a cherished grandmother to DJ (Desiree) Rawls, Sarah Rawls, Taylor Chester, Tucker Chester, Colby Chester and Tate Chester.

After her and Thomas married, Betty worked for Piggly Wiggly in several cities as Thomas was transferred for work. After settling in Statesboro, Betty ran a home daycare for 12 years, nurturing countless children with her warmth, patience and wisdom. Later, she served 20 years in the Bulloch County School System, touching the lives of many students and teachers.

Throughout her life, Betty was a member of Eastern Heights Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible School coordinator and active member of the Women’s Ministry.

A woman of deep faith and strength, Betty was known for her selflessness, compassion and her unwavering commitment to helping others. In 2005, she participated in the Susan G. Komen 3-Day 60-mile walk, a testament to her determination and resilience.

Betty was passionate about hobbies such as sewing, photography, embroidery, drawing and painting, and she used these talents to bring joy to those around her. She was also a devoted pet owner, with her beloved dog, BB, always by her side.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Louise Lee; her sister, Patricia Heath Glisson; her brother, Curtis Robert Lee Jr.; and her grandparents, Sudie and Josh Deal.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Thomas Chester; her three children, her grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

A funeral service will be held at Eastern Heights Baptist Church Thursday, April 23, at 5 p.m.

The family will receive visitors after the service in the social hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Betty's memory to Christian Social Ministries or The American Cancer Society.

Betty's legacy of love, faith and service will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Life is not taken from us but given to us.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, April 21, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.