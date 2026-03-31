Obituary - Beate Richter Reintzell

Beate Richter Reintzell, age 85, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2026. Beate was born on February 23, 1941, and raised in Germany, where she experienced both the hardships and strength that shaped her early life. She often reflected on those years with honesty, recalling that while times were difficult for her, her twin sister, Brigitte; her sister, Hannelore; her sister, Eleonore, and herself, they were sustained by love and resilience.

Later in life, Beate met an American soldier, James Reintzell. The two were married, and she made the courageous decision to leave her homeland and begin a new life in America. Together, they built a loving family and were blessed with four children, Jimmy, Cathy, Susan and Kenny.

Though leaving her home, family and friends in Germany was not easy, Beate found strength and joy in the family she created. Her love for them carried her through life’s most challenging moments.

In November of 1981, Beate embraced one of her most cherished roles, becoming an “Oma.” With the birth of her granddaughter, Nichole (Ashley), she discovered what she often described as the greatest love she had ever felt. Over the years, her family continued to grow, and she proudly became an Oma to many and eventually a Uroma to a few, roles she treasured deeply.

Beate lived a life filled with love, devotion, and quiet strength. She found great joy in her family and took comfort in knowing she was surrounded by that love throughout her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, and her beloved son, Kenny.

In her own words, Beate leaves behind a message for all who knew and loved her: to always show and give plenty of love, remembering that love will carry you through even the hardest times.

Beate found peace in knowing she was going home to her heavenly Father and being reunited with those who had gone before her.

She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her loving family and friends.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 1, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



