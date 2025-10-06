Obituary - Barbara Dale “Bobbie” McCumber

Barbara D. McCumber died at her home in Ellabell, Georgia. She was born in Savannah, Georgia, to Verda Lee (Wise) Hodges and Leon William Hodges. She grew up in Port Wentworth and attended West Chatham County schools.

She was a faithful Christian and a member of the Faulkville congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She had strong faith in almighty God Jehovah and His Son Jesus Christ. And this sustained her throughout her life. She made many friends over the years, in the beginning days of the Garden City congregation and later in the Central, Springfield and Faulkville congregations.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents.

She leaves behind a loving family, including daughter, Sherry McCumber; son and daughter-in-law, Andy and Cindy McCumber; and son, William McCumber Jr.; grandsons, Taylor, Jordan and Evan (Katherine) McCumber; great-granddaughters, Molly and Lily Mae McCumber; sister, Shirley Hodges; and brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Elizabeth Hodges.

Barbara lived variously in Chatham, Effingham and Bryan counties. She was happiest near her family. She lived with her sister adjacent to her son, Andy, and his family in Ellabell for the past seven years. She loved her home there and lived out her life in beauty and peace with the ones she loved.

All funeral services are private.

Statesboro Herald, October 7, 2025

