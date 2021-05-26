Obituary - Antonio Stacey Mobley

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Antonio Stacey Mobley was born November 11, 1971, in Statesboro, Georgia, to Kenneth Wigfall Sr. and Arneta Mobley.He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and was a graduate of Statesboro High School Class of 1991.He was a former employee of Robbins Packing Company and Andrews Klean Korner. He attended church at the Enlightment Church of God, Orlando, Florida.He is survived by his daughter, Destaoni Mobley, Statesboro, Ga.; his mother, Arneta Mobley, Statesboro, Ga.; a sister, Nyshera Bush, Statesboro, Ga.; brothers, Lorenza Wigfall, Kenneth Wigfall Jr., Demon Wigfall, Nick Gordon and Roshell Wigfall; seven aunts, four uncles, a host of other relatives and friends.A viewing for Mr. Mobley will be held 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, May 27, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



