Obituary - Aletheia Heath Johnson

HEATHROW, Fla. -- Aletheia Heath Johnson, 93, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away on February 5, 2023, at her home in Heathrow, Florida.She was born in Statesboro, Georgia, to the late Valder and Clydia (Roberts) Heath and grew up on a farm with her brother and three sisters.She graduated from Bulloch County High School and later married John C. Johnson, her husband of 59 years.As a stay-at-home mom, she was a devoted mother and grandmother, always greeting each with her world-class hugs.She gave each of her children her love for reading and was never without a book at hand.She enjoyed puzzles of all kinds, music and beautiful flowers. She especially enjoyed cooking for her family, and her fried chicken and chicken and dumplings are legendary among her children and grandchildren.She will be remembered for her selflessness and infinite goodness. To know her was to love her.She was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Johnson; her sons, Kenton and Danny Johnson; her parents, Valder and Clydia Heath; her brother, Valder Heath Jr.; and sisters, Vergie Larrimore and Caroline Deal.She is survived by her children, Sandra (Frank) Ciuba of Heathrow, Florida; Stanley (Gloria) Johnson of Surfside Beach, South Carolina; and Lynne (Robert) Collins of Carthage, North Carolina; grandchildren, Jennifer Pelz, Jeff Ciuba, Doug Ciuba, Jessica Hawthorne, Shane Johnson, Wesley Johnson, Timothy Johnson, Sean Johnson, Danny Johnson Jr.; 16 great-grandchildren, her sister, Edna Mallard of Brooklet, Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Saturday, February 11th, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson with Pastor Chuck McElroy officiating. Interment will take place at Elam Baptist Church Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Socastee Family Worship Center, 3911 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 8, 2023

