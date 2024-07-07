Wreck at intersection of Highways 80 West and 25 sends driver to hospital, snarls traffic

The driver of a Jeep was taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center Saturday afternoon after her vehicle overturned at the intersection of Highway 80 West and Highway 25.

Georgia State Patrol trooper Robbie Scott, said the woman driving the Jeep was heading south on Highway 25 about 4:30 p.m. There was a vehicle in the turn lane, which caused the driver of the Jeep to swerve into the lane next to her, Scott said. She struck a Chevrolet Suburban, causing her to go into the median and her Jeep to flip into the northbound lanes of Highway 25.

A Jeep SUV is shown in the northbound lanes of Highway 25 after overturning when the driver hit the median. - photo by Jason Martin



Scott said emergency vehicles responded to the scene and took the Jeep driver to the hospital. He did not have an update on her condition Saturday evening.

Traffic was slowed for about 90 minutes on Highway 25 while crews cleaned up the scene.



